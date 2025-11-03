Trump boasts about profiting off Paramount lawsuit in unaired 60 Minutes clip

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently did an interview on the CBS show 60 Minutes, but the show edited out a notable moment in which he bragged about his aggressive efforts to reshape mainstream media.

In an unaired clip from his recent interview with 60 Minutes, Donald Trump bragged about making millions from suing the show's parent company. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During the interview, the president discussed the $10 billion lawsuit he filed against Paramount Global – the parent company of CBS – over claims a 60 Minutes interview did with 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was deceptively edited in her favor.

"60 Minutes paid me a lot of money, and you don't have to put this on because I don't want to embarrass you," Trump said.

"They took [Harris'] answer out that was so bad, it was election-changing, two nights before the election. And they put a new answer in. And they paid me a lot of money for that," he added.

"You can't have fake news. You've gotta have legit news," he continued.

Paramount ultimately settled the suit for $16 million, though many experts had slammed Trump's claims as baseless.

Critics have also accused Paramount of trying to appease Trump with the settlement, as the company was in the middle of a merger that required approval from his Federal Communications Commission.

The company has since been taken over by billionaire David Ellison, a Trump ally who has implemented moves to take CBS in a different direction.

One of Ellison's most influential moves as head of Paramount came last month when political commentator Bari Weiss was named Editor-in-Chief of CBS News.