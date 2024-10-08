Trump bashes "completely inept" Harris for 60 Minutes interview after bailing on his own
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump harshly criticized Kamala Harris' recent interview with 60 Minutes after turning down an opportunity to give one himself.
On Tuesday, the former president shared a scathing post to his Truth Social platform, claiming the interview was "considered by many of those who reviewed it, the WORST Interview they have ever seen."
"She literally had no idea what she was talking about, and it was an embarrassment to our country that a major party candidate would be so completely inept," Trump wrote.
The Republican candidate went on to share his unfounded claim that President Joe Biden and Harris have failed to help the people and states affected by the devastation from Hurricane Helene, adding that he "can't imagine" anyone in those states voting for her.
Trump closed out the post by declaring that election day on November 5 will be "the most important day in the history of our country" as "we cannot bear four more years of incompetence."
Why did Trump reject his 60 Minutes interview?
Trump's remarks came after Harris sat down for an interview with the show on Monday night, covering a range of issues, such as the economy, gun rights, immigration, reproductive rights, and her foreign policy.
Trump was also asked by the show to do an interview to parallel Harris', as both major party candidates have done for "more than half a century."
But last week, it was announced that he turned down the interview, arguing the show was "caught lying about Hunter Biden's laptop" and claiming it was never "locked in."
In the opening of the show's episode on Monday night, CBS News correspondent Scott Pelley addressed Trump turning them down, claiming the politician had originally agreed to it but later canceled.
Trump gave them "shifting explanations" as to why, including that he doesn't want the interview to be fact-checked and will not speak to them until correspondent Lesley Stahl apologizes for fact-checking him during his last interview on the show in 2020.
During the 2020 interview, Stahl had dismissed Trump's claim that his campaign was being spied on because the show couldn't verify it.
Cover photo: Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP