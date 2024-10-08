Trump bashes "completely inept" Harris for 60 Minutes interview after bailing on his own

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump harshly criticized Kamala Harris ' recent interview with 60 Minutes after turning down an opportunity to give one himself.

On Tuesday, the former president shared a scathing post to his Truth Social platform, claiming the interview was "considered by many of those who reviewed it, the WORST Interview they have ever seen."

"She literally had no idea what she was talking about, and it was an embarrassment to our country that a major party candidate would be so completely inept," Trump wrote.

The Republican candidate went on to share his unfounded claim that President Joe Biden and Harris have failed to help the people and states affected by the devastation from Hurricane Helene, adding that he "can't imagine" anyone in those states voting for her.

Trump closed out the post by declaring that election day on November 5 will be "the most important day in the history of our country" as "we cannot bear four more years of incompetence."