Trump brags about Arnold Palmer's genitals in bizarre rally rant: "He was all man"
Latrobe, Pennsylvania - With less than two weeks until election day, Donald Trump dedicated a large portion of his recent rally to talk about golf legend Arnold Palmer and his allegedly giant genitals.
During his campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump opened his speech with a 12-minute rant about the late golfer, who passed away in 2016.
Towards the end of his lengthy aside, Trump touched on rumors that Palmer was well-endowed.
"Arnold Palmer is all man," Trump explained.
"I mean no disrespect to women, I love women, but he was all man," the candidate said.
"When he took showers with the other pros they came out saying 'Oh my God,'" he continued, garnering laughs from the crowd.
"I had to say it," he said with a smile, adding that Palmer was "something special."
At one point, Trump even suggested that if Palmer was alive, he would be joining him on stage at the rally, and the crowd "would go crazy."
But according to Palmer's daughter, the athlete wasn't too fond of Trump prior to him becoming president.
Arnold Palmer reportedly couldn't stand Donald Trump
Back in 2018 Peg Palmer, the daughter of the golf legend, told The Sporting News a story of her father – who was a lifelong conservative – sharing his thoughts about Trump right before he passed.
"The television was on. Trump was talking. And my dad made a sound of disgust – like 'uck' or 'ugg' – like he couldn't believe the arrogance and crudeness of this man who was the nominee of the political party that he believed in," Peg claimed.
"Then he said, 'He's not as smart as we thought he was,' and walked out of the room," she continued.
"What would my dad think of Donald Trump today? I think he’d cringe."
Peg went on to explain that while her father appreciated Trump's love of golf, he "had no patience" for people "who demean other people in public" and those "who are dishonest and cheat."
"He was appalled by Trump’s lack of civility and what he began to see as Trump's lack of character," she added.
Trump's bizarre remarks about Palmer have been facing heightened criticism, as some believe it is indicative of his declining mental state and that he is wasting valuable time on such random talking points ahead of the November 5 election.
House Speaker and MAGA Republican Mike Johnson recently dodged questions about Trump's comments, eventually stating, "Don't say it again, we don't have to say it."
Cover photo: Collage: JEFF HAYNES & GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP