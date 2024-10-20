Trump brags about Arnold Palmer's genitals in bizarre rally rant: "He was all man"

Latrobe, Pennsylvania - With less than two weeks until election day, Donald Trump dedicated a large portion of his recent rally to talk about golf legend Arnold Palmer and his allegedly giant genitals.

During a recent campaign rally, Donald Trump (r.) took a moment to talk about how golf legend Arnold Palmer (l.) was rumored to be well-endowed. © Collage: JEFF HAYNES & GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

During his campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump opened his speech with a 12-minute rant about the late golfer, who passed away in 2016.

Towards the end of his lengthy aside, Trump touched on rumors that Palmer was well-endowed.

"Arnold Palmer is all man," Trump explained.

"I mean no disrespect to women, I love women, but he was all man," the candidate said.

"When he took showers with the other pros they came out saying 'Oh my God,'" he continued, garnering laughs from the crowd.

"I had to say it," he said with a smile, adding that Palmer was "something special."

At one point, Trump even suggested that if Palmer was alive, he would be joining him on stage at the rally, and the crowd "would go crazy."

But according to Palmer's daughter, the athlete wasn't too fond of Trump prior to him becoming president.