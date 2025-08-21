JD Vance reveals his unexpected best friends within Trump administration

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance has revealed who his two closest MAGA friends are in the White House, and they're maybe not who one might expect!

Vice President JD Vance (center l.) finally revealed his two closest MAGA friends in the White House. © AFP/Saul Loeb

While speaking to Laura Ingraham on Fox News on Wednesday, Vance revealed that while he has "a lot" of good friends in the White House, there are two people that he has become particularly close to.

His comments came as part of a wide-ranging interview in which Vance addressed the US economy, this week's summit with European leaders – including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – and his Democratic rivals.

"I mean, the weird thing is – you say it's one person and then fundamentally that's an insult to other people," Vance laughed when asked about who his best friend in the cabinet is.

Having established that he doesn't really want to single out specific people, he then revealed that his best friend in the White House is not President Donald Trump, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"I mean, Marco and I are very close, we were close in the Senate, he's been a great friend of mine," Vance said. "I think he's doing a great job."

He also said that he thinks Hegseth is "doing a great job as Secretary of Defense, and really, the DC swamp tried to destroy Pete Hegseth, unlike anybody in the administration."