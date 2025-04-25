Trump brags about extorting law firms to do his bidding: "That's the way it works!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently appeared to brag about extorting multiple US law firms into complying with his demands.

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump appeared to brag about using threats, lawsuits, and other methods of coercion against multiple US law firms. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

During a recent interview with TIME Magazine, Trump was asked about how he has used threats, lawsuits, and other forms of coercion to get his way since his return to office.

"Well, I've gotta be doing something right, because I've had a lot of law firms give me a lot of money," Trump responded.



Trump has recently been going after firms that were involved in previous investigations against him or have hired staff who have been critical of his policies.

While a few have fought back, several have succumbed to his threats out of fear, with some offering pro bono work on his legal cases.

When asked if it was "an appropriate use of presidential power," Trump said yes, because the firms "felt that the election was rigged and stolen, and they didn't want to be a part of it."



"You know these law firms gave me $100 million worth of work, et cetera... and do you think they gave me that because I'm a nice guy? I don't think so," Trump said.

"They gave it to me because they knew what they did wrong... That's the way it works, unfortunately," he added.