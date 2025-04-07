Trump brands tariff critics "Panicans" as markets plummet: "Don't be stupid!"

Washington DC - As President Donald Trump faces heavy criticism for his controversial tariffs, he sent a harsh message warning Americans not to panic.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump coined the term "Panican" to mock anyone critical of his controversial tariffs. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Monday morning, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform in which he appeared to make up a new political party for anyone who disagreed with his financial efforts.

"The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO," Trump wrote.

"Don't be Weak! Don't be Stupid! Don't be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!"

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is one of Trump's most ardent supporters in the House, tried to hype up the term in an X post half an hour later.

"PANICANS are losers and failures! Don't be a PANICAN!!" MTG wrote.

Trump spent the morning sharing a number of posts defending his new baseline 10% tariffs on goods coming into the US – as well as much higher rates for many other countries – that have sparked trade wars with multiple allies and caused drops in global markets.

