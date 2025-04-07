Trump wants US to "take medicine" as global markets descend into panic amid tariff war

Washington DC - Panic selling gripped global markets on Monday as President Donald Trump refused to budge on his swingeing tariffs despite China retaliating and global recession warnings growing louder.

Markets tumbled Monday as the fallout from US President Donald Trump's tariff war on the world continued. © WANG ZHAO / AFP

Countries across the world have been scrambling to blunt the edge of the new US tariffs, but Beijing signalled it was taking the levies head on, escalating the trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Trump doubled down on his demand to slash deficits with the US' trading partners, saying he would not cut any deals unless that was resolved.

"Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something," Trump said on Sunday.

He told reporters aboard Air Force One that world leaders are "dying to make a deal."

Trump last week announced a baseline 10% import tariff on goods coming into the US, as well as much higher rates for many countries including allies the EU, Japan, and Taiwan.

Most countries have stopped short of retaliating but China announced on Friday retaliatory tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10.