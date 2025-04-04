Trump breaks with MAGA allies and comes out in support of congressional proxy vote

Washington DC - President Donald Trump broke with some of his MAGA allies on Thursday as he backed a bill allowing new parents in Congress to vote by proxy.

President Donald Trump broke with House Speaker Mike Johnson in expressing his support for a bill that would allow new parents in Congress to vote by proxy. © Collage: REUTERS & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

"I don't know why it's controversial," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One.

"I'm going to let the Speaker make the decision but I like the idea of being able to, if you're having a baby... I think you should be able to call in and vote," he said.

The president said he had spoken to Republican congresswoman for Florida Anna Paulina Luna, who is pushing for lawmakers to have the choice to vote on legislation by proxy if they have a newborn under 12 weeks old.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has firmly opposed the move, branding it "unconstitutional," while far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was "disgusted" at colleagues who had joined Democrats in voting down a motion that would have killed the proxy vote proposal.

However, Luna suggested that a compromise could be on the cards following Trump's endorsement.