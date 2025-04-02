Marjorie Taylor Greene rips her party for voting with Democrats on proxy bill: "I'm pretty disgusted!"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a vitriolic reaction as House Speaker Mike Johnson clashed with other House Republicans over a proxy bill.

In a recent social media post, Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) criticized members of her party for voting with Democrats in support of a proxy bill. © Collage: Samuel Corum & Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, MTG shared a lengthy X post, arguing that after President Donald Trump was "shot in the face," American voters "overwhelmingly elected Trump and his MAGA agenda."

"America did not vote for Congress paternity proxy voting at home. America did not vote for Congress to put a lid on the week on a Tuesday," MTG wrote.

"If Republicans want to keep the majority in the House in the midterms, we have to get it together and aggressively pass the agenda the American people voted for."



Greene's comments come after Johnson attempted to kill a proposed bill to allow members to proxy vote following the birth of a new child.

His measure was voted down by both Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday, allowing the bill to go on. Johnson responded by abruptly canceling all House votes, and sending members home.

While she didn't call Johnson out by name, Greene went on to say that she was "pretty disgusted" with how things played out.



"Republicans should not be joining with Democrats for their own personal agendas, and we shouldn't quit and go home when things don't go our way," she added.