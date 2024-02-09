Trump bumps delegate count with easy Nevada caucus win

Las Vegas, Nevada - Donald Trump strolled to victory in the Nevada caucus on Thursday, adding more delegates in his seemingly unstoppable march to the Republican Party's presidential nomination.

Former president and 2024 Republican hopeful Donald Trump speaks at a Nevada caucus night party at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. © REUTERS

Trump was the only major candidate on the ballot when party members gathered in public buildings across the southwestern state to cast their in-person votes.

Early results showed the former president had massively out-polled his long-shot challenger, a businessman from Texas, and major US networks said Trump would scoop the state's available delegates.

It was the second go around in presidential preference voting for Nevada this week.

State-organized primary polls were held on Tuesday in which Nikki Haley was beaten into second place on the Republican ballot by "None of these candidates" – widely seen as a proxy vote for Trump.

That result, however, was meaningless, with Nevada's GOP declaring months ago it would award its delegates from Thursday's rival caucus, a format that strongly favors Trump.

Haley badly trails Trump in the overall race for the nomination, and is on course for another drubbing in her home state of South Carolina later this month.