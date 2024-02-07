Nevada primaries: No-one wins meaningless GOP contest, in embarrassment for Nikki Haley

Carson City, Nevada - No-one won the Republican Party primary in Nevada on Tuesday, when Nikki Haley was defeated by "None of these candidates," an embarrassment in a vote in which she was all but unopposed.

Nikki Haley's defeat in the Nevada primary brings Donald Trump one step closer to securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. © Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

The result has no tangible bearing on the race for the Republican nomination because it didn't carry any delegates – the result of a row between state authorities and the Nevada GOP.

But it's another black eye for Haley, who lost out to former president Donald Trump in earlier votes in Iowa and New Hampshire, and is on course to lose in her home state of South Carolina this month.

Official results more than two hours after polls closed showed the former UN ambassador had just 32% of the vote, against more than 61% for "None of these candidates."

Trump's name did not appear on ballots in Nevada, as he is competing in the state's GOP caucuses on Thursday.