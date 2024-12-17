Trump called out by FCC chair over threats to use agency to revoke broadcast licenses

Washington DC - The current head of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) shared her thoughts after President-elect Donald Trump made vows to use the agency to go after the media.

The current head of the Federal Communications Commission has criticized President-elect Donald Trump (r.) for threatening to use the agency against broadcasters. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Monday, outgoing FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel sat down for an interview on the Politico Tech podcast, and while she didn't mention Trump by name, she did appear to address his repeated threats that he would have broadcasting licenses for media outlets revoked if he doesn't like their content.

"The First Amendment is a cornerstone of our democracy. The FCC has no business threatening broadcast licenses or underrmining free speech online," Rosenworcel said.

"And that same First Amendment duty applies to what is out there online.

"Our independence has led to global credibility. We make decisions based on the record, facts, and law – not on grievances or whims from the White House," she explained, adding, "The FCC shouldn't be the president's speech police."

During the 2024 presidential race, Trump repeatedly suggested major media outlets should lose their licenses for publishing "fake news" or content that paints him in a bad light. Rosenworcel has spoken out, describing his rhetoric as threats against free speech.