Trump called out by Republican rivals after Fox News picks telling date for town hall event

Des Moines, Iowa - Former President Donald Trump will be doing a town hall event with Fox News on the same night the next GOP debate is scheduled to air on CNN, and his rivals are not happy about it.

On Tuesday, Fox News announced they will be hosting a town hall event with Donald Trump (r.) on the same night CNN will host the fifth Republican debates, featuring Ron DeSantis (l.) and Nikki Haley. © Collage: Almond NGAN, Joseph Prezioso, & JIM WATSON / AFP

Fox News Channel announced the event on Tuesday, which will be held on January 10, and co-hosted by anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

That same night, CNN will be hosting a non-party sanctioned GOP debate, which Trump has qualified for, alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, but is refusing to attend.

Trump has passed on participating in four previous debates that took place last year, instead choosing to do counterprogramming to compete for viewership.

CNN's upcoming event will be the first debate not sanctioned by the Republican National Committee, which announced last month that they will no longer hold the events, but will allow candidates to participate in non-sanctioned events.

The debates have helped some candidates gain more support, most notably Haley, who has gained large bumps in state polls across the nation, with some placing her in second place.