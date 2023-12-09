RNC will no longer hold primary debates as viewership dwindles

Washington DC - The Republican National Committee (RNC) has announced they will no longer be holding primary debates but will allow candidates to participate in events not sanctioned by the party.

The Republican National Committee announced on Friday that they will no longer be holding primary debate events for the 2024 presidential race. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Politico, the RNC shared the news in a statement on Friday.

"We have held four successful debates across the country with the most conservative partners in the history of a Republican primary," the statement explained.

"We have no RNC debates scheduled in January, and any debates currently scheduled are not affiliated with the RNC.



"It is now time for Republican primary voters to decide who will be our next President, and candidates are free to use any forum or format to communicate to voters as they see fit."

Since the committee's first sanctioned debate back in August, each subsequent event has seen a drop in viewership.

The fourth debate, which was hosted by NewsNation in Alabama on Wednesday night, only brought in 4.1 million.