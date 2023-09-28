Trump calls GOP debate "boring" as he desperately rallies for autoworkers' endorsement

Clinton Township, Michigan - Donald Trump skipped the second GOP debate and instead spent the day trying to win over autoworkers in Michigan.

Former President Donald Trump spoke to autoworkers in Michigan on Wednesday to win their support, as the second GOP debate took place in California. © MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP

Trump gave a speech at Drake Enterprises, a non-unionized auto supplies factory, on Wednesday, where he pleaded to the crowd to "tell your UAW leaders... they have to endorse Trump."

"Hopefully, your leaders at United Auto Workers will endorse Donald Trump because, you know, standard history for years and decades and years and years, years, they always endorse a Democrat," he said. "It's almost like it's an automatic reflex and there's no reason for it."

The former president told the workers, "Your current negotiations don't mean as much as you think," arguing that electric vehicles are the real threat to their jobs. While Trump says he is "all for" electric cars, he thinks we "should not be forcing consumers to buy electric vehicles they don't want to buy."

He also launched countless attacks against President Joe Biden, who made history on Tuesday when he joined the UAW on the picket line in Detroit.

Trump's event has been heavily criticized as he did not directly speak to UAW members, but acted as if he was. According to The Detroit News, some attendees openly admitted they were neither part of the union nor an autoworker.