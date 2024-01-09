Melania Trump's mom and Donald Trump's mother-in-law Amalija Knavs has died
Miami, Florida – Melania Trump's mother and Donald Trump's mother-in-law Amalija Knavs has died after battling an illness.
The mother of the former first lady has died at the age of 78. An exact cause of death has not been announced.
Melania confirmed her passing on Tuesday night on X.
"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," she wrote in a post.
"Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law.
"We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."
How long has Melanie Trump been taking care of her mom Amalija Knavs?
After many have speculated over Melania's recent absence from the public eye, including from the Trump family Christmas photos and New Year's party at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the former president revealed his wife was taking care of her mom in Miami.
"Melania – great First Lady, so popular, the people love her – she's now in a hospital with her mother," he explained at the NYE event. "Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully, she'll be recovering.
"So I just want to say 'hello' to the First Lady," he continued. "We just spoke down in Miami – great hospital – and hopefully they'll be ok, but it's a tough one, it's a very tough one."
Knavs was born in Slovenia, where she raised Melania. She became a US citizen in 2018 along with her husband, Viktor. They reportedly lived in the White House during some of the Trump presidency and have lived at the Trump Mar-a-Lago estate for the last few years.
Melania and Donald Trump were married in 2005, and their son Barron was born a year later.
