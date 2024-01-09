Melania Trump's mom and Donald Trump's mother-in-law Amalija Knavs has died

Miami, Florida – Melania Trump's mother and Donald Trump's mother-in-law Amalija Knavs has died after battling an illness.

Amalija Knavs (r.), Melania Trump's mother and Donald Trump's (l.) mother-in-law, has died after battling an illness. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The mother of the former first lady has died at the age of 78. An exact cause of death has not been announced.

Melania confirmed her passing on Tuesday night on X.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," she wrote in a post.

"Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law.

"We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."