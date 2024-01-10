Donald Trump denied closing remarks in New York fraud trial

New York, New York - The judge overseeing the New York fraud case against Donald Trump has ruled that the former president will not deliver closing remarks during the trial as planned.

Donald Trump (r) will not be delivering closing remarks during his New York fraud trial after his attorneys refused to agree to the judge's conditions. © DAVID DEE DELGADO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to ABC News, Judge Arthur Engoron emailed Trump's attorneys on Wednesday, notifying them that since they have not agreed to conditions he set to allow Trump to deliver the remarks, he will not allow him to make them.

"Not having heard from you by the third extended deadline [noon today], I assume that Mr. Trump will not agree to the reasonable, lawful limits I have imposed as a precondition to giving a closing statement above and beyond those given by his attorneys," Engoron wrote.

"Therefore, he will not be speaking in court tomorrow."

Trump's attorney, Chris Kise, has been in communication with Engoron since last week about Trump's plans.

Engoron agreed to allow Trump to speak under specified limitations, which he stated were "not subject to further debate."