Donald Trump denied closing remarks in New York fraud trial
New York, New York - The judge overseeing the New York fraud case against Donald Trump has ruled that the former president will not deliver closing remarks during the trial as planned.
According to ABC News, Judge Arthur Engoron emailed Trump's attorneys on Wednesday, notifying them that since they have not agreed to conditions he set to allow Trump to deliver the remarks, he will not allow him to make them.
"Not having heard from you by the third extended deadline [noon today], I assume that Mr. Trump will not agree to the reasonable, lawful limits I have imposed as a precondition to giving a closing statement above and beyond those given by his attorneys," Engoron wrote.
"Therefore, he will not be speaking in court tomorrow."
Trump's attorney, Chris Kise, has been in communication with Engoron since last week about Trump's plans.
Engoron agreed to allow Trump to speak under specified limitations, which he stated were "not subject to further debate."
Donald Trump's request to delay trial is rejected
On Tuesday, Kise requested the trial be delayed because "Mrs. Trump's mother passed away," referencing the recent passing of his mother-in-law Amalija Knavs, which was denied.
Engoron pushed Kise on whether his client agreed to his terms to speak, but Kise instead argued back that the judge is preventing Trump from speaking "about the things that must be spoken about."
The trial is scheduled to close on Thursday, but Trump has not said if he still plans to go following Engoron's ruling.
Cover photo: DAVID DEE DELGADO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP