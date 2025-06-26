Trump calls Netanyahu's corruption trial a "witch hunt" in unprecedented intervention

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday waded into internal Israeli politics by calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial to be dismissed.

US President Donald Trump (l.) called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial to be dismissed. © REUTERS

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump said that he was "shocked to hear" that Israel was "continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister!"

The Republican, who faced four separate criminal cases leading up to his 2024 election, has often used the phrase "witch hunt" to refer to his own legal woes.

Trump praised for Netanyahu as a warrior and called the trial against him a "Horror Show" which is "politically motivated" and concerns "cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, and numerous other unfair charges."

He called for the proceedings to "be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State."

"It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu. THIS TRAVESTY OF 'JUSTICE' CAN NOT BE ALLOWED," Trump wrote.

The trial against Netanyahu has been going on for more than five years. The Israeli premier is charged with fraud, breach of trust and bribery, surrounding his alleged granting of favors to the telecoms giant Bezeq while he was communications minister.

He is also alleged to have accepted luxury gifts from billionaire friends.

More recently, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant in Netanyahu's name over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, where Israel has been committing what a growing number of experts deem to be a genocide with full US backing.

Trump – himself is convicted felon, having been found guilty on 34 counts in a New York state court for falsifying business records – has issued sanctions against the court in response.