Trump calls on former Democratic candidate to help him prepare for debates

Palm Beach, Florida - As Donald Trump prepares for his upcoming debates against Kamala Harris , he has pulled in a former Democratic presidential candidate for help.

Donald Trump (r.) has reportedly tapped former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard (l.) to help him prepare for his upcoming debate with Kamala Harris. © Collage: Steven Ferdman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In a statement to The Daily Beast regarding his debate preparations, Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Trump "has proven to be one of the best debaters in political history, as evidenced by his knockout blow to Joe Biden.

"He does not need traditional debate prep but will continue to meet with respected policy advisors and effective communicators like Tulsi Gabbard, who successfully dominated Kamala Harris on the debate stage," Leavitt added.

