Trump calls on former Democratic candidate to help him prepare for debates
Palm Beach, Florida - As Donald Trump prepares for his upcoming debates against Kamala Harris, he has pulled in a former Democratic presidential candidate for help.
In a statement to The Daily Beast regarding his debate preparations, Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Trump "has proven to be one of the best debaters in political history, as evidenced by his knockout blow to Joe Biden.
"He does not need traditional debate prep but will continue to meet with respected policy advisors and effective communicators like Tulsi Gabbard, who successfully dominated Kamala Harris on the debate stage," Leavitt added.
Gabbard is a former Hawaii Representative who ran for president in 2020 and faced Harris in the Democratic primaries.
During a debate, she attacked Harris's record as a prosecutor, calling her out for putting "over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations," keeping people in prison "beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor," and fighting to "keep the cash-bail system in place – that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way."
In 2022, Gabbard left the Democratic Party and began making regular appearances on Fox News, espousing far more conservative views.
Trump and Harris are scheduled to face off for their first debate on September 10.
Cover photo: Collage: Steven Ferdman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP