Trump calls out Netanyahu after Israel bombs Qatar in attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders

Washington DC - President Donald Trump gave Benjamin Netanyahu a rare slap on the wrist Tuesday after Israel bombed Qatar in an attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders in Qatar.

President Donald Trump publically disowned Israeli airstrikes on Qatar, where Hamas' political leadership is based. © REUTERS

Trump said he was not notified in advance of the Israeli attack on the Gulf state, a crucial broker in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas on ending the brutal war on Gaza and securing the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants.

"I'm not thrilled about the whole situation," Trump told reporters during an outing to a Washington restaurant. "We want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down today."

In addition to its role in the Gaza negotiations, Qatar is home to a huge US airbase and hosted Trump during a Middle East swing this year.

The fossil fuel-rich emirate also recently donated a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet for Trump to use as his presidential plane, a move that sparked major ethical questions.

"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," Trump said in a post on social media.

"I view Qatar as a strong Ally and friend of the U.S., and feel very badly about the location of the attack," he wrote, adding that eliminating Hamas was still a "worthy goal."

"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals," Trump added.