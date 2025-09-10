Trump calls out Netanyahu after Israel bombs Qatar in attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders
Washington DC - President Donald Trump gave Benjamin Netanyahu a rare slap on the wrist Tuesday after Israel bombed Qatar in an attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders in Qatar.
Trump said he was not notified in advance of the Israeli attack on the Gulf state, a crucial broker in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas on ending the brutal war on Gaza and securing the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants.
"I'm not thrilled about the whole situation," Trump told reporters during an outing to a Washington restaurant. "We want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down today."
In addition to its role in the Gaza negotiations, Qatar is home to a huge US airbase and hosted Trump during a Middle East swing this year.
The fossil fuel-rich emirate also recently donated a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet for Trump to use as his presidential plane, a move that sparked major ethical questions.
"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," Trump said in a post on social media.
"I view Qatar as a strong Ally and friend of the U.S., and feel very badly about the location of the attack," he wrote, adding that eliminating Hamas was still a "worthy goal."
"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals," Trump added.
Trump claims he tried to stop Israeli strike
The president was at pains to point out that Washington was caught off guard by the Israeli attack, which killed six people but failed to take out Hamas' leadership.
He said the White House was "notified by the United States Military that Israel was attacking Hamas which, very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha."
"I immediately directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did, however, unfortunately, too late to stop the attack."
Trump said he had spoken to Netanyahu in the aftermath, and tried to put a positive gloss on the affair.
"The Prime Minister told me that he wants to make Peace. I believe this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for PEACE," he said.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier that Trump had given Netanyahu a "very clear" message about his "concerns."
Vice President JD Vance echoed Trump's disapproval of the strikes, telling One America News Network: "He doesn't think this serves Israel's interests. Or the United States' interests... but we're going to keep on working for peace despite it and hopefully see this as an opportunity."
Qatar had no advanced notice of Israeli attack
Trump's mild rebuke of Netanyahu came after months of unconditional support for Israel's aggressions against its Middle East neighbors and the complete destruction of Gaza, seen by experts and scholars as a clear-cut case of genocide against Palestinians.
As Qatar complained about the attack, Trump said he had now directed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to finalize a defense cooperation agreement with Doha.
Trump added that he had assured Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a phone call that "such a thing will not happen again on their soil."
Doha had earlier insisted it had no warning of the attack.
"The call received from an American official came as explosions sounded from the Israeli attack in Doha," Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said on social media.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS