Trump campaign claims they had "no idea" borrowed plane belonged to Jeffrey Epstein

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump was recently forced to borrow a private jet after his own broke down, and it turns out the replacement used to be owned by an old friend.

Donald Trump recently borrowed a private jet that once belonged to infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but his campaign claims they had "no idea." © JIM WATSON / AFP

According to The New York Times, Trump flew from Bozeman, Montana to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Aspen, Colorado on Saturday in a borrowed Gulfstream G550 after his personal Boeing 757 – which he has nicknamed "Trump Force One" – suffered mechanical issues last week.

Social media users began connecting dots, quickly discovering that the plane once belonged to infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who purchased it in 2013 and used it to regularly travel from the US to his private island.

"The campaign had absolutely no idea the aircraft we rented was previously owned by Mr. Epstein," a Trump official said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

The campaign claimed the jet was borrowed from Private Jet Services Group, a charter jet vendor they have used "many times" before without issue.

They were allegedly unaware of the controversy until Monday and are making sure the vendor never lends them an Epstein plane again.

In 2019, Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and pedophilia. Later that year while awaiting trial, the billionaire was mysteriously found dead in his Manhattan prison cell.

Though it was ruled a suicide, Epstein's death has set off countless conspiracy theories as he was well-connected with a number of highly influential politicians and celebrities – including Trump.