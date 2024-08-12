Trump's private jet forced to make emergency landing on way to Montana rally

Billings, Montana - Donald Trump 's private plane was forced to make an emergency landing miles away from its destination on Friday.

The Republican presidential candidate was traveling to Bozeman, Montana for a campaign rally, but the trip appeared was diverted when the plane landed at Billings-Logan International Airport, located roughly 150 miles from the destination.

According to NBC News, the US Secret Service claimed the plane suffered mechanical issues, and the landing was not due to security reasons.

The Trump campaign's deputy director of communications had shared a video message from the former president while aboard his plane, which he has nicknamed "Trump Force One."

"I just landed in a really beautiful place, Montana, so beautiful flying over, and you just look down, and that's the way it's supposed to be," the 78-year-old says in the clip, without mentioning the forced landing.