Billboards of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein pop up in the South
Fayetteville, North Carolina - A billboard featuring a photo of former President Donald Trump posing with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been popping up in the South, but no one knows who's behind the stunt.
The rumor mill has been churning over on social media, as users in southern states have been sharing photos of the bizarre ad after spotting it in their town.
The digital ad features a photo of a much younger Trump with his arm around Epstein, who was found dead in a Manhattan prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking and pedophilia charges.
The ad has no text, except in the bottom right corner, which reads "Paid for by ProtectChildrenQ LLC."
Users in numerous small towns and cities across North Carolina and Georgia have reported sightings, including Dalton, which is located in MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's district.
The billboards have left residents and internet sleuths completely perplexed about who could be behind the ad.
Theories have been floated that bitter Democrats could have something to do with it, or "Never Trump" Republicans that would rather not see him get re-elected. Some even believe the Q at the end of the LLC title indicates an affiliation with the QAnon conspiracy theory.
After a bit of digging, The Daily Beast discovered a webpage for the alleged LLC, which describes itself as an organization that "raises awareness" about risks posed to children across the country in an effort to get the "public to wake up." Addresses included in the page also somehow led to a dead end.
Whoever is behind the stunt is believed to have spent more than $50,000 but has gone to wild lengths to not have it traced back to them, much like how Trump would rather the world forget about his relationship with Epstein.
Everything we know about Donald Trump's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Trump and Epstein's alleged "bromance" has been the subject of speculation for many years now.
According to Snopes, the photo used in the ad was taken at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, back in 1997.
It's unclear how long exactly the two have known each other, as Trump has given conflicting accounts about their relationship.
In July 2019, after Epstein was arrested on sexual abuse charges, Trump claimed they had "a falling out a long time ago" and hadn't spoken in 15 years.
Trump had been singing his praises in a 2002 interview with New York magazine, where he bragged about knowing Epstein for exactly 15 years and described him as a "terrific guy" who is "a lot of fun to be with."
He went on to say his friend "likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."
While critics of the former president have regularly pointed to their relationship as a subject of intrigue, Trump has never been legally implicated in any way with Epstein's alleged crimes.
But as Trump faces 88 criminal charges and many other legal issues while he runs for re-election, the last thing he would want is to remind the public that he was once very close to one of the most notorious sexual predators in recent history.
Campaign finance lawyer Brett Kappel said the ad doesn't break any Federal Election Commission rules regarding independent expenditures because it doesn't clearly push for the victory or defeat of a specified candidate.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP