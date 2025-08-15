Trump celebrates Social Security's 90th birthday by booting 275,000 of the nation's most vulnerable

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday celebrated the 90th anniversary of the Social Security Act by boasting about having kicked nearly 275,000 of the nation's most vulnerable people off the program.

To mark the 90th anniversary of the Social Security Act, which was signed into law by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1935, Trump held a press conference in the Oval Office.

"Almost 60 million Americans seniors rely on Social Security for peace of mind and a life of dignity in retirement," Trump read off a pre-prepared statement alongside Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano.

"These Americans paid into the system, and they deserve leaders in Washington who are going to protect the benefits they've had and protect Social Security."

Trump then went on a rant about how Social Security under former President Joe Biden "went down like nobody's ever seen it, deteriorated."

Using the occasion to slam immigrants, Trump bragged about having kicked 275,000 undocumented migrants off the program.

"To protect our benefits, we've already kicked nearly 275,000 illegal aliens off of the Social Security system," Trump said, referring to some of the nation's most vulnerable people.

"These are people, many of them have already left the country, and yet we were sending them checks all the time," he claimed, citing no evidence.

"And we're carrying out historic deportations to remove many more illegals committing Social Security fraud. It’s a Social Security fraud that was taking place at levels that nobody’s ever seen."