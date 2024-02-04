Trump claims he looks just like Elvis, and the internet can't take it

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump took his ego to new heights over the weekend when he claimed on social media that he is the spitting image of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

In a bizarre social media post on Sunday, Donald Trump (r.) claimed that people have said "for many years" that he looks just like the musician Elvis Presley. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Has Elvis re-entered the building?

The former president shared a photo to his Truth Social platform on Sunday that showed his face spliced with Presley's.

"For so many years, people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike," Trump wrote. "Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?"

In an interview last year, Trump also compared himself to the musician when he claimed a song he made with a group of January 6 rioters was "beating" Taylor Swift in the charts, which he said makes him "feel like Elvis."

His bizarre new post has influenced countless critical reactions from social media users, with one commenting, "Love you, but you have your own unique look. Please delete."

Some users have shared memes showing an overweight Trump in Elvis' signature outfits, or Trump's photos spliced with other famous people, including Adolf Hitler.

Over the years, Trump has made a habit of comparing himself to well-known historical figures, including George Washington and Nelson Mandela.

Back in December, during a Fox News town hall, he compared himself to infamous gangster Al Capone, who he described as "one of the greatest of all time, if you like criminals."