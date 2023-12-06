Donald Trump's wildest remarks at Fox News Town Hall: Dictator talk, Biden life expectancy, and more

Former President Donald Trump sat down with Sean Hannity for a recent Fox News Town Hall, where he shared some notable thoughts on a number of issues.

Davenport, Iowa - Donald Trump recently participated in a town hall event with Fox News, and TAG24 News watched it all so that you wouldn't have to.

The pre-taped event premiered on Tuesday night, a day ahead of the next Republican debate, which Trump will not be attending.

Fox News host Sean Hannity sat down with the former president for a conversation that had some very... notable moments.

For starters, Hannity attempted to get Trump to promise to "never abuse power as retribution against anybody" if he becomes president, a growing concern among his biggest critics.

Trump awkwardly joked, "I love this guy, he says, 'You're not going to be a dictator, are you?'"

He continued: "I said, 'No, no, no, other than day one. After that, I'm not a dictator.'"

When asked about President Joe Biden's cognitive state, Trump said he "doesn't know he's alive." and suggested that the incumbent won't make it to 2024.

"I personally don't think he makes it," Trump said. "I haven't said that, I've been saving it for this big town hall."

Donald Trump strongly believes he is set to win Iowa

Donald Trump, who is the front-runner for the GOP primary nomination, strongly believes he will win the state of Iowa in the 2024 presidential race.
Donald Trump, who is the front-runner for the GOP primary nomination, strongly believes he will win the state of Iowa in the 2024 presidential race.  © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump went on to express unwavering confidence that he will win the state of Iowa, as he is planning on "blitzing" on the campaign trail in the weeks leading up to the caucus.

"My people say, 'Please sir, don't keep saying you're going to win Iowa, you sound so, really, horrible, crass' – someone said 'crass,'" he boasted.

While Trump faces 91 criminal charges as he runs for re-election, he is leading in the Republican primaries by a wide margin.

In Iowa, which is a key state for Republicans and the first in the country to cast their votes, Trump has maintained support over 40% since August.

Trump also falsely claimed that he has been indicted more than mob boss Al Capone, who he described as "one of the greatest of all time, if you like criminals."

