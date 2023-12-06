Donald Trump's wildest remarks at Fox News Town Hall: Dictator talk, Biden life expectancy, and more

Davenport, Iowa - Donald Trump recently participated in a town hall event with Fox News, and TAG24 News watched it all so that you wouldn't have to.

The pre-taped event premiered on Tuesday night, a day ahead of the next Republican debate, which Trump will not be attending.

Fox News host Sean Hannity sat down with the former president for a conversation that had some very... notable moments.

For starters, Hannity attempted to get Trump to promise to "never abuse power as retribution against anybody" if he becomes president, a growing concern among his biggest critics.

Trump awkwardly joked, "I love this guy, he says, 'You're not going to be a dictator, are you?'"

He continued: "I said, 'No, no, no, other than day one. After that, I'm not a dictator.'"

When asked about President Joe Biden's cognitive state, Trump said he "doesn't know he's alive." and suggested that the incumbent won't make it to 2024.

"I personally don't think he makes it," Trump said. "I haven't said that, I've been saving it for this big town hall."