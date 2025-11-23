Trump claims to have "highest poll numbers" of his career as polling indicates otherwise

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Saturday had a massive meltdown on social media over his floundering approval ratings, which he claims are far better than they appear.

"I HAVE JUST GOTTEN THE HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS OF MY 'POLITICAL CAREER,'" Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday. "While my great work on the Economy has not yet been fully appreciated, it will be!"

The president's comments came days after he brushed off his record-low approval ratings during a speech to business leaders and officials from Saudi Arabia.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on November 18 found that Trump had an approval rating of 38%, his lowest since returning to power in January.

The poll showed that 26% of Americans think Trump is doing a good job on the cost of living, while 65% of people polled think he's doing poorly.

Reuters' survey is not the only one to show the president's approval rating in the gutter. The New York Times' tracker indicates he has an approval of 41% as of Saturday.

Among Republicans, Trump's approval rating is generally favorable, sitting at 82% in the Reuters/Ipsos poll. This is, however, down 5% from earlier this month.

Trump made no reference to the polls in his post and provided no evidence to support the claim that he's getting the "highest poll numbers" of his political career.

"Things are really Rockin'," Trump said. "Stopping WARS and Foreign Relations seems to be a strong suit. Also great, The Border and Stopping Crime."