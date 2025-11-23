Karoline Leavitt hits back amid rumors that Trump is considering firing Kristi Noem

In a recent social media post, Karoline Leavitt (r.) reacted to rumors that President Donald Trump is planning to fire members of his cabinet, including Kristi Noem (l.). © Collage: Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

On Friday, Leavitt shared an X post that included a link to a CNN story claiming Trump is "preparing for possible turnover" as his second term reaches its one-year mark, with the most notable being Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

"This story is 100% Fake News, and the White House repeatedly told this to CNN in the strongest possible terms. Yet they still wrote the story because their ratings are dying so they thrive off drama that does not exist," Leavitt wrote.

She went on to claim Trump "could not be happier" with his cabinet, adding, "Shame on you, [CNN]."

Since Noem was tapped to head DHS, she has faced a number of scandals and flubs, such as her recent attempt to purchase a fleet of engineless jets from Spirit Airlines.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is run by DHS, has faced tons of backlash as it carries out President Trump's aggressive anti-immigration agenda. Their efforts have led to thousands of deportations, some of which have mistakenly been of US citizens, and many without due process.

Sources also told the Daily Beast that Noem has pushed a "chaotic" ICE hiring spree they described as a "s**t show," and a senior Trump administration and DHS official said Noem is "not long for this world."