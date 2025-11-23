Karoline Leavitt hits back amid rumors that Trump is considering firing Kristi Noem
Washington DC - White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently reacted to rumors that President Donald Trump is planning a drastic revamp of his presidential cabinet.
On Friday, Leavitt shared an X post that included a link to a CNN story claiming Trump is "preparing for possible turnover" as his second term reaches its one-year mark, with the most notable being Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.
"This story is 100% Fake News, and the White House repeatedly told this to CNN in the strongest possible terms. Yet they still wrote the story because their ratings are dying so they thrive off drama that does not exist," Leavitt wrote.
She went on to claim Trump "could not be happier" with his cabinet, adding, "Shame on you, [CNN]."
Since Noem was tapped to head DHS, she has faced a number of scandals and flubs, such as her recent attempt to purchase a fleet of engineless jets from Spirit Airlines.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is run by DHS, has faced tons of backlash as it carries out President Trump's aggressive anti-immigration agenda. Their efforts have led to thousands of deportations, some of which have mistakenly been of US citizens, and many without due process.
Sources also told the Daily Beast that Noem has pushed a "chaotic" ICE hiring spree they described as a "s**t show," and a senior Trump administration and DHS official said Noem is "not long for this world."
Is Trump planning to make changes to his cabinet?
The CNN article also suggested that Trump was considering firing Noem's close DHS advisor Corey Lewandowski, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and even Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
Of all of Trump's cabinet nominations, Hegseth was one of the most controversial, as the former Fox News host lacked experience, had made many contentious statements in the past, and had a reported history of alcoholism.
Since his appointment, Hegseth has faced a number of scandals, including one in March where he was caught sharing sensitive military information using an unsecured messaging app.
During an interview back in October, Hegseth revealed that Trump lashed out at him for not meeting the expectations of his job the last time the two were together in the Oval Office.
Cover photo: Collage: Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP