Trump considering "alternatives" for Air Force One contract: "I'm not happy with Boeing"

Washington DC - Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration was "looking at alternatives" to Boeing following delays in delivering two new models of the presidential Air Force One plane.

President Donald Trump said his administration is considering alternatives to Boeing amid delays in delivering two new Air Force One models. © Collage: Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

"I'm not happy with Boeing," the president told reporters aboard his current jet. "We're looking at alternatives because it's taking Boeing too long."

The US aerospace giant agreed in 2018 to supply two 747-8 planes by the end of 2024 for $3.9 billion – both ready to transport whoever occupied the White House at that time.

But a subcontractor went bankrupt and the coronavirus pandemic disrupted production, forcing Boeing to push back the delivery date to 2027 and 2028.

Trump said he was open to buying planes "from another country" but would not consider Boeing's European rival Airbus to build the jets.

Air Force One is a highly customized plane that includes high-tech communication facilities, a medical bay, and a defense system.

The current Air Force One jets face rising maintenance costs and use parts that are increasingly obsolete.