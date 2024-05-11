Trump could owe millions for "double-dip" tax break move on Chicago tower

Chicago, Illinois - A new report claims that presidential candidate Donald Trump filed repeatedly for a tax break on his Trump Tower in Chicago, a move that could end up costing him millions.

According to a report from The New York Times and ProPublica, an inquiry within the Internal Revenue Service found that Trump tried twice to gain tax benefits for the massive losses he accrued from investing in his Trump International Hotel and Tower project.

In 2008, he claimed the investment met the tax code definition of "worthless" and reported losing around $651 million that year.

Then, in 2010, Trump's company that owned the tower got into a new partnership, and he attempted to capitalize off it by declaring $168 million in additional losses.

The questionable maneuver sparked an IRS audit that has been going on for years, with the agency arguing he illegally filed for the same loss twice.