Bidens release 2023 tax returns as White House takes pointed jab at Trump refusal

Washington DC - US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden publicly released their 2023 tax return on Monday, carrying out a tradition of transparency temporarily interrupted under predecessor Donald Trump .

The annual, unwritten custom is designed to build trust in the White House. Other politicians as well as candidates often also take part.



The Bidens earned $619,976 in 2023, most of which was derived from the president's $400,000 salary and Jill Biden's $85,985 compensation for her teaching job at a college in nearby Virginia.

That number was up from the $579,514 the couple earned in 2022 and $610,702 in 2021.

Trump infamously opted not to follow the bipartisan tradition. He refused both as a candidate and once in office to allow the public to see his tax return, a document detailing all sources and amounts of income, among other financial records.

When several years of his returns were finally made public after a legal battle waged by Democrats in Congress, it emerged there were years when Trump was paying almost no income tax, due to business losses.

He has continued to keep his tax returns private as he wages his 2024 campaign to return to the White House.