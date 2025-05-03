Trump defends possibly sending US into recession with his economic agenda
Washington DC - As American's and critics express fear that a recession may soon come as a result of President Donald Trump's controversial economic policies, he continues to insist that "everything's ok."
On Friday, Trump sat for an interview on the NBC News show Meet the Press, during which anchor Kristen Welker asked if he was "comfortable with the country potentially dipping into a recession" in order for him to achieve his long-term goals.
At first, Trump grew defensive, arguing that some experts believe his policies will bring the "greatest windfall ever."
"You say, 'some people on Wall Street say.' Well, I tell you something else – Some people on Wall Street say that we're going to have the greatest economy in history. Why don't you talk about them?" Trump stated.
When pressed further, the president shrugged and finally gave a response.
"Look, yes, everything's OK," he insisted. "What we are – I said, this is a transition period. I think we're going to do fantastically."
Trump brushes off recession fears: "Everything is OK"
In recent weeks, Trump has been implementing massive tariffs that have caused prices to go up in the US on everyday goods, and sparked trade wars with longtime allies.
Trump has acknowledged that prices and shortages will continue to rise, but has dismissed the idea that it is anything to fear.
During a recent White House cabinet meeting, he explained, "Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know? And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally."
While the full extent of the tariffs have not been felt yet, recent polling shows that many Americans are not optimistic about the direction the economy is heading.
Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP