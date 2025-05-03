Trump defends possibly sending US into recession with his economic agenda

Washington DC - As American's and critics express fear that a recession may soon come as a result of President Donald Trump 's controversial economic policies, he continues to insist that "everything's ok."

During a recent interview, President Donald Trump said he would be ok with the US falling into a recession if it means his economic goals will be met. © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Friday, Trump sat for an interview on the NBC News show Meet the Press, during which anchor Kristen Welker asked if he was "comfortable with the country potentially dipping into a recession" in order for him to achieve his long-term goals.

At first, Trump grew defensive, arguing that some experts believe his policies will bring the "greatest windfall ever."

"You say, 'some people on Wall Street say.' Well, I tell you something else – Some people on Wall Street say that we're going to have the greatest economy in history. Why don't you talk about them?" Trump stated.

When pressed further, the president shrugged and finally gave a response.

"Look, yes, everything's OK," he insisted. "What we are – I said, this is a transition period. I think we're going to do fantastically."