New poll reveals Americans' brutal views on Trump's handling of economy

Washington DC - A recent poll has found that a growing majority of Americans are quickly losing faith in President Donald Trump 's economic agenda.

A recent poll found that a large majority of Americans say President Donald Trump and his trade policies have made the economy worse since he took office. © Annabelle GORDON / AFP

A CNN poll conducted by SSRS, which surveyed 1,678 adults nationwide from April 17 to 24, found that 59% believe Trump has worsened economic conditions in the country since returning to office in January.

The results come as his administration implemented countless controversial policies in his first 100 days, such as implementing tariffs that caused prices to go up on everyday goods, and sparked trade wars with longtime US allies.

While the full extent of the tariffs has not been felt yet, many Americans are not optimistic about the direction the economy is heading.

69% of those surveyed said they believe the economy is heading for a recession, and 50% believe their jobs will be harmed by the tariff policies.

In recent weeks, multiple outlets have shared polling data showing Trump's approval ratings at historic lows. One recent survey found him at 45% support, which is well below all other post-World War II presidents, as those elected from 1952 to 2020 have averaged 60%.