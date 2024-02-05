Trump deflects questions about personnel "mistakes" during term as president

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump deflected questions about whether he made mistakes in his term as president.

On Sunday, the former president sat down for an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and boasted about how his administration was made up of "unbelievable people."

Bartiromo interjected, "Yeah, but your critics say you had plenty of personnel mistakes."

"No, of course, but everybody does," Trump clapped back. "[Barack Obama] had. What about [Joe Biden]? Look at the people running this Biden thing. The difference is, I fire people."

"How do you know – if you get back in – you don't have a network of people around you working against you?," Bartiromo followed up.

"I will," he assured her. "And so will anybody else that gets in as a Republican, these people are sick, these are sick people."

According to The Huffington Post, Trump's administration had a far higher turnover rate than any previous president. With cabinet secretaries alone, Obama's administration let go of three, while Trump's turned over 14.

The former president's comments come as he has been teasing his choice for a running mate, as he is now seen as the presumed winner of the Republican Party's presidential nomination.