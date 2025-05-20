Trump demands Walmart "EAT THE TARIFFS" instead of raising prices for consumers

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently lashed out at Walmart after the company revealed that his tariffs are about to dramatically raise prices on everyday goods for US consumers.

President Donald Trump recently demanded that Walmart and other major retailers should "eat" the tax on his tariffs, instead of raising prices. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump argued the retail giant should take the hit instead of raising prices.

"Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain. Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected," Trump wrote.

"Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, 'EAT THE TARIFFS,' and not charge valued customers ANYTHING," he continued.

"I'll be watching, and so will your customers!!!"

In recent weeks, the president has implemented large tariffs on hundreds of countries, the biggest of which is directed at China, which he has hit with a 145% tax on imported goods.

His recent remarks came after Walmart CEO Doug McMillon revealed in an earnings call last Thursday that the company would soon be forced to raise prices on a range of goods because of Trump's actions.

"We can control what we can control," McMillon argued. "Even at the reduced levels, the higher tariffs will result in higher prices."