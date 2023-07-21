NFL approves Washington Commanders sale and fines ex-owner enormous sum

Outgoing Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has agreed to pay the NFL $60 million following an investigation into workplace and financial improprieties.

Washington DC - Outgoing Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has agreed to pay the NFL $60 million following an independent investigation into allegations of workplace and financial improprieties, the league announced Thursday.

Outgoing Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was accused of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct. © Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP The investigation, led by former US Attorney Mary Jo White, found that Snyder sexually harassed a former team employee and withheld around $11 million in revenue from other owners by deliberately omitting ticket sales revenue on reports sent to the league. The NFL released the findings of the year-long investigation shortly after the owners unanimously approved Snyder's agreement to sell the Commanders to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris for $6.05 billion, the highest purchase price ever for a North American professional sports franchise. The investigation was prompted by testimony given by Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing employee, to a Congressional hearing looking into allegations of workplace misconduct within the organization in February 2022. College Football Kirby Smart has a three-word message for Georgia football's haters Johnston stated that Snyder placed his hand on her thigh during a work-related dinner and pushed her towards his limousine after the function in an unsuccessful attempt to have her ride with him.

Allegations against Dan Snyder found to be "highly credible"

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell virtually testifies to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee during a hearing about sexual harassment. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP White's investigative team conducted several interviews with Johnston on the matter and found her to be "highly credible," and her account of the events was corroborated by other witnesses, according to the report. "The conduct substantiated in Ms. White's findings has no place in the NFL," league Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We strive for workplaces that are safe, respectful and professional. What Ms. Johnston experienced is inappropriate and contrary to the NFL’s values." Another former employee, Jason Friedman, testified that the team knowingly withheld ticket revenue that was to be shared with other teams according to NFL by-laws. Friedman also said the Commanders retained security deposits from customers purchasing leases for stadium suites for more than a decade. The report said it was unable to determine the exact amount of money withheld due to Snyder and the Commanders not fully cooperating with the investigation. Harris' group, which includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, agreed to purchase the Commanders for the record sum in May pending owners' approval, which was granted in a special meeting held Thursday in Minnesota. In addition to the 76ers, Harris' holding company is also the majority owner of the NHL's New Jersey Devils.