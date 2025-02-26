Trump demotes ICE director for not arresting migrants fast enough

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently removed the top official at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), arguing the director was not implementing his aggressive immigration effort fast enough.

President Donald Trump (r.) has demoted the director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as he is reportedly not satisfied with the deportation numbers. © Collage: Handout / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Ting Shen / AFP

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently told The Washington Post that acting director and veteran ICE official Caleb Vitello will be reassigned to a senior role overseeing daily enforcement operations.

The spokesperson did not reveal who would be replacing Vitello, but two sources told the outlet that Madison Sheahan, a former aid to DHS secretary Kristi Noem, may be tapped to fill the role.

Sean Davis of The Federalist also reported that multiple sources said there is concern Sheahan may not meet the statutory qualifications, which require a minimum of 5 years of law enforcement experience.

The shake-up comes only a month into Vitello becoming director since Trump took office.

Going along with Trump's vow to enact the largest deportation effort in US history, Vitello instructed ICE agents to attempt to arrest at least 75 immigrants per day for a national daily total of 1,200 to 1,500.

But earlier this month, it was reported that senior Trump administration officials have had tense calls with ICE to express frustration with their performance, and pressure the agency to deliver better results.