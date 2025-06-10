Trump deploys Marines and thousands more National Guard troops to suppress LA protests

Los Angeles, California - President Donald Trump 's administration Monday said it was sending 700 US Marines and thousands more National Guard troops to Los Angeles, sparking a furious response from California's governor over the "deranged" deployment.

President Donald Trump's administration deployed US Marines in Los Angeles, along with thousands more National Guard troops. © RINGO CHIU / AFP

Trump had already mobilized 2,000 National Guard members to the country's second most populous city on Saturday, with some 300 taking up positions protecting federal buildings and officers on Sunday.

On Monday – the fourth day of protests against violent immigration raids terrorizing communities in the city – the Trump administration announced the mobilization of the 700 Marines as well as an "additional" 2,000 National Guard.

A senior administration official told AFP that "active-duty US Marines from Camp Pendleton will be deployed to Los Angeles to help protect federal agents and buildings."

The official first gave a figure of 500 Marines, but later updated the number to 700.

Deploying active duty military personnel into a community of civilians within the US is a highly unusual measure.

The Pentagon confirmed the deployment of "approximately 700 Marines" from an infantry battalion following the unrest.

They would "seamlessly integrate" with National Guard forces that Trump deployed to Los Angeles on Saturday without the consent of California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.