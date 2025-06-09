LA protests: Fury at Trump's authoritarian response grows as Newsom threatens lawsuit

Los Angeles, California - Cars were torched and security forces firing tear gas at protestors as anger at President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles grew.

LA protesters torched Waymos and face off with militarized police as the Trump administration's response to mass uprisings inflamed tensions. © REUTERS

Protests in Los Angeles, home to a large Latino population, broke out on Friday, triggered by violent immigration raids that resulted in dozens of arrests.

Trump further stoking tensions with his deployment of California's National Guard, a stand-by military usually controlled by the state governor, who was bypassed for the first time since 1965 at the height of the civil rights movement.

Demonstrators told AFP the purpose of the troops did not appear to be to keep order, with one calling it an "intimidation tactic."

"You have the National Guard with loaded magazines and large guns standing around trying to intimidate Americans from exercising our First Amendment rights," protester Thomas Henning said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called Trump's order a "serious breach of state sovereignty" and demanded the president to rescind the order and "return control to California."

Newsom said Trump was "putting fuel on this fire" and threatened to sue the federal government.

"Commandeering a state's National Guard without consulting the Governor of that state is illegal and immoral," he said on X. "California will be taking him to court."

He also urged protesters to stay peaceful, warning that those who instigate violence will be arrested.

"Don't take Trump's bait," he said on X.