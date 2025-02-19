Trump doubles down on barring AP over "Gulf of America" controversy

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will keep restricting Associated Press access to the White House until the news agency obeys his order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America."

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" on February 9, 2025. © REUTERS

"We're going to keep them out until such time as they agree that it's the Gulf of America," Trump told reporters at his estate in Florida.

The White House has blocked AP journalists from Air Force One and the Oval Office, arguing that the agency was ignoring a lawful name change.

"The Associated Press just refuses to go with what the law is," Trump said Tuesday.

"It's called the Gulf of America now. It's not called the Gulf of Mexico any longer," he continued.

AP editor-in-chief Julie Pace has called the administration's stance a "plain violation" of AP's protected free speech rights and "an incredible disservice to the billions of people who rely on The Associated Press for nonpartisan news."

In a style note last month, AP noted that "the Gulf of Mexico has carried that name for more than 400 years" and said Trump's executive order "only carries authority within the United States."

Trump's leveraging press access against news media underscores the Republican's longstanding animosity with traditional news outlets, which he accuses of bias against him.

The White House Correspondents' Association has called AP's exclusion from Trump events "outrageous."