Trump drastically revises deadline for Russia to reach Ukraine ceasefire deal

Edinburgh, UK - President Donald Trump suggested he's about to cut short his deadline for Russia to agree a ceasefire with Ukraine as he met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland on Monday.

US President Donald Trump gave his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "10 or 12 days from" Monday to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine. © Collage: REUTERS

Trump said he was "very disappointed" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, criticizing his decision to continue airstrikes against civilian targets in Ukraine.

Speaking alongside Starmer outside his hotel in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, the 79-year-old said: "We thought we had it settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kiev and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever."

He added: "You have bodies lying all over the street, and I say that's not the way to do it. So we'll see what happens with that."

Earlier this month, Trump threatened to impose "very severe" tariffs on Russia if Putin did not agree to a ceasefire within 50 days, with the deadline due to expire on September 2.

But on Monday, he took things further.

"I'm disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed in him," Trump said. "So we're going to have to look and I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number."

He continued: "I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today. There's no reason in waiting, we just don't see any progress being made."