Donald Trump accused of cheating at golf during Scotland visit
South Ayrshire, Scotland - President Donald Trump has been getting roasted on social media as he faces accusations of cheating during a recent game of golf.
On Sunday, the PatriotTakes X account shared a brief video of the US president playing a round at his Trump Turnberry course in Scotland.
In it, a caddy appears to be trying to secretly drop a golf ball to a more favorable spot as Trump approaches for his next swing.
While MAGA fans dismissed the clip as having "triggered" liberals, The Independent reports that the phrase "commander in cheat" quickly started trending on the platform, as countless users flocked to the comments to criticize the president.
One user argued that the "shameless" act "exposes the same fraudulent tactics he employs in politics, proving once again he's a con artist through and through."
President Trump was on his third day visiting southwest Scotland, which has been marred by heavy protests from the normally quiet area.
Tom Nichols of The Atlantic admitted that the cheat "isn't a big deal" as it isn't the worst thing Trump has done, but added that "watching the cult of personality try to explain it away is really some creepy North Korean level stuff."
Donald Trump has been accused of cheating at golf before
Trump has been criticized repeatedly for bending rules at his clubs before, but has maintained for years that he has never cheated at golf, even telling Esquire in 2017, "I was always the best at sports."
In his 2019 book "Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump," author Rick Reilly claims that Trump "cheats at the highest level."
"He cheats when people are watching, and he cheats when they aren’t. He cheats whether you like it or not. He cheats because that’s how he plays golf," Reilly said.
"If you're playing golf with him, he's going to cheat."
While running for president last year, Trump memorably bragged about allegedly having a relationship with the late golf legend Arnold Palmer and joked about him being well-endowed.
Palmer's daughter later revealed that her father, who was a lifelong conservative, was never too fond of the politician, as she recalled him once telling her that "he's not as smart as we thought he was."
During the match on Sunday, Trump's security team also debuted an armored cart they've dubbed "Golf Force One," which appears to be extra protection for the president following an incident last year when a gunman staked out one of his golf courses in an attempt to assassinate the politician.
Cover photo: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP