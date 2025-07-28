Donald Trump accused of cheating at golf during Scotland visit

South Ayrshire, Scotland - President Donald Trump has been getting roasted on social media as he faces accusations of cheating during a recent game of golf .

Social media users have been speculating whether a viral video of Donald Trump shows the US president cheating at a game of golf while in Scotland. © ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

On Sunday, the PatriotTakes X account shared a brief video of the US president playing a round at his Trump Turnberry course in Scotland.

In it, a caddy appears to be trying to secretly drop a golf ball to a more favorable spot as Trump approaches for his next swing.

While MAGA fans dismissed the clip as having "triggered" liberals, The Independent reports that the phrase "commander in cheat" quickly started trending on the platform, as countless users flocked to the comments to criticize the president.

One user argued that the "shameless" act "exposes the same fraudulent tactics he employs in politics, proving once again he's a con artist through and through."

President Trump was on his third day visiting southwest Scotland, which has been marred by heavy protests from the normally quiet area.

Tom Nichols of The Atlantic admitted that the cheat "isn't a big deal" as it isn't the worst thing Trump has done, but added that "watching the cult of personality try to explain it away is really some creepy North Korean level stuff."