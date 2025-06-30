Trump drops big hint about paused "Liberation Day" tariffs as deadline looms

Washington DC - President Donald Trump indicated that he likely won't extend the pause on his "Liberation Day" tariffs which threw the global economy into chaos.

President Donald Trump said that he doesn't think that it's necessary to extend the pause on his "Liberation Day" tariffs. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

"It's so simple," Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, with the pause set to end on July 9. "We're sending letters out. I'd rather do it now. We made deals."

"But I’d just rather send them a letter – a very fair letter – saying, 'Congratulations, we're going to allow you to trade in the United States of America,'" he said.

"You're going to pay a 25% tariff or 20% or 40 or 50%.' I would rather do that," Trump said, before suggesting that he won't extend the deadline, claiming: "I don't think I’ll need to, but I could, no big deal."

Trump also addressed his pause on a Biden-era TikTok ban.

"It's like TikTok. I'm extending that, you know, but no big, we have a buyer for TikTok, by the way," Trump said, suggesting that US investors are close to reaching a deal for the ByteDance-owned app.

Any such deal would have to be reached and approved by ByteDance, which has made no indication that it is willing to sell the US subsidiary of TikTok.