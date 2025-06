Trump shares major update on TikTok sale: "We have a buyer"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday a group of buyers had been found for TikTok , which faces a looming ban in the US due to its China ties, adding he could name the purchasers in two weeks.

President Donald Trump said Sunday a group of buyers had been found for TikTok, which faces a looming ban in the US due to its China ties. © Collage: Unsplash/@obergeron & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

"We have a buyer for TikTok, by the way," Trump said in an interview on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

"Very wealthy people. It's a group of wealthy people," the president said, without revealing more except to say he would make their identities known "in about two weeks."

The president also said he would likely need "China approval" for the sale, "and I think President Xi [Jinping] will probably do it."

TikTok is owned by China-based internet company ByteDance.

A federal law requiring TikTok's sale or ban on national security grounds was due to take effect the day before Trump's inauguration on January 20. But the Republican, whose 2024 election campaign relied heavily on social media and who has said he is fond of TikTok, put the ban on pause.

In mid-June, Trump extended a deadline for the popular video-sharing app by another 90 days to find a non-Chinese buyer or be banned in the US.

Tech experts quickly described the TikTok kerfuffle as a symbol of the heated US-China tech rivalry.

While Trump had long supported a ban or divestment, he reversed his position and vowed to defend the platform – which boasts almost two billion global users – after coming to believe it helped him win young voters' support in the November election.

"I have a little warm spot in my heart for TikTok," Trump told NBC News in early May. "If it needs an extension, I would be willing to give it an extension."