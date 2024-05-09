Barron Trump to make political debut in surprising Florida role!

Tallahassee, Florida - Barron Trump, the youngest son of former president Donald Trump , is set to make his debut in politics after being tapped to become a Florida delegate.

Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, has been tapped to be a delegate of Florida for the Republican National Convention, his first public role in politics. © JIM WATSON / AFP

According to NBC News, the Republican Party of Florida elected Barron and others to be at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention.

The list of appointed delegates also included Don Trump Jr.'s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle, Tiffany Trump's husband Michael Boulous, and a handful of pro-Trump donors, politicians, and allies.

It appears to be the latest move in Trump and his loyalists' efforts to install MAGA Republicans and members of the former president's family into party roles on both the state and national level.

His second-eldest son, Eric Trump, serves as chairman of the Florida delegation, and, earlier this year, Trump helped get Eric's wife, Lara Trump, elected as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Very little is known about Barron, who turned 18 in March, and will be graduating from high school next week.



His mother, Melania, has made efforts to keep him from the public eye, but he has become of interest as his father is currently on trial in New York for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, in an effort to cover up an affair he has long denied.