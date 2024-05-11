Trump's son Barron makes big call on highly anticipated political debut

Tallahassee, Florida - Donald Trump 's youngest son, Barron, on Friday stepped back from his planned political debut, withdrawing as a delegate at the Republican Party convention in July.

From r. to l.: Barron Trump, former first lady Melania Trump, ex-president Donald Trump, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle stand on stage on the final day of the 2020 Republican National Convention. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Barron (18), who has been largely shielded from the public eye, made global headlines this week when it appeared he would be the latest member of the Trump family to enter the political arena.



But a statement from the office of his mother Melania Trump, the former president's third wife, soon put a stop to the convention plan.

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," it said.

The convention in Milwaukee will likely see Trump's official crowning as the Republican challenger to Democratic President Joe Biden, with delegates from each state designating their candidate for the November election.

Barron would have appeared alongside his siblings Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump as part of the Florida delegation.