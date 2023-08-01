Trump drops big VP hint in revealing posts on upcoming Republican debates

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump revealed that the first Republic Party primary debates coming up later this month "might" help him choose his next vice president.

Former President Donald Trump hinted that the upcoming Republican debate, which he will not attend, may help him decide on his next vice president pick. © JOED VIERA / AFP

On Monday, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to share that while he is not planning to attend the event, he will definitely tune in to check out the competition.

"Let them debate so I can see who I MIGHT consider for Vice President!" he declared.

In July, Trump was invited to attend the event after meeting the fundraising and polling thresholds. While he hasn't definitively ruled out participating himself, he has expressed disinterest in the past.

As Trump currently leads the primaries in every poll by a wide margin, he and his allies are confident he will clinch the primary nomination.

The ex-president also tossed in some posts bashing Fox News, which is hosting the first debate, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is trailing far behind.

"MAGA, which is most of the Republican Party, is very angry at FoxNews for continuing to push Ron DeSanctimonious, no personality and all," he wrote.