Will Donald Trump participate in the upcoming Republican debates?

Palm Beach, Florida - As the 2024 presidential race heats up, many are wondering if Donald Trump will participate in the Republican Party's upcoming debates.

The Republican Party has been scrambling to get Donald Trump to participate in the upcoming debates, but he has other ideas for that night. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

According to Politico, Trump's campaign recently met the Republican National Committee's polling and fundraising thresholds for the party's first primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23.

But despite earning the coveted invitation, Trump has been opposed to returning to the debate stage, and is even pitching alternatives.

On Sunday, the former president responded to a Truth Social follower who suggested he "do a one on one with Tucker [Carlson] the night of the Fox [News] debate."

"Interesting," Trump wrote. "So many people have suggested this!"

Carlson, who was a former Fox host before parting with the network in April, now has a show that streams exclusively on Twitter to millions of followers.

Trump participating in another event, such as Carlson's show, the same night as the debate would definitely hurt its ratings. The Washington Post recently reported that several Fox News anchors have been "pushing" for Trump to participate.

A spokesperson for Trump's campaign says he is "highly unlikely to participate" on August 23.