Trump dubs himself "the king" after administration axes NYC congestion pricing
Washington DC - President Donald Trump declared himself "the king" after his administration blocked federal approval for New York City's "congestion pricing" tolls.
On Wednesday, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform, declaring, "CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD."
"Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED," Trump wrote, adding, "LONG LIVE THE KING!"
Last month, NYC launched the controversial pricing move, which charged motorists $9 to pass through central Manhattan from 5 AM to 9 PM on weekdays and between 9 AM and 9 PM on weekends.
According to NBC News, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, whom Trump appointed to the role in November, recently sent a letter to state Governor Kathy Hochul describing the pricing as "a slap in the face to working-class Americans and small business owners."
While controversial, the pricing move aimed to reduce congestion and the number of automobile accidents and help fund the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) – responsible for the city's thriving subway system.
MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said Wednesday that the pricing effort has been "highly successful" and vowed to fight Trump's efforts to end it.
Donald Trump, the monarch?
Many have taken issue with Trump referring to himself as a "king" – a notion he and his MAGA allies have regularly pushed the idea since he won re-election in November.
In recent weeks, his allies have pushed efforts for him to be able to run for a third term and even for his birthday to be made into a national holiday.
Earlier this week, Trump shared a social media post with the quote, "He who saves his country does not violate any law," seemingly suggesting that he is above the law, no matter what he does.
On Wednesday, the official X account for the White House shared Trump's Truth post, along with a fake Time magazine cover featuring Trump donning a crown with the NYC skyline in the background.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images, KHARBINE-TAPABOR & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP