Trump dubs himself "the king" after administration axes NYC congestion pricing

Washington DC - President Donald Trump declared himself "the king" after his administration blocked federal approval for New York City's "congestion pricing" tolls.

On Wednesday, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform, declaring, "CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD."

"Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED," Trump wrote, adding, "LONG LIVE THE KING!"

Last month, NYC launched the controversial pricing move, which charged motorists $9 to pass through central Manhattan from 5 AM to 9 PM on weekdays and between 9 AM and 9 PM on weekends.

According to NBC News, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, whom Trump appointed to the role in November, recently sent a letter to state Governor Kathy Hochul describing the pricing as "a slap in the face to working-class Americans and small business owners."

While controversial, the pricing move aimed to reduce congestion and the number of automobile accidents and help fund the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) – responsible for the city's thriving subway system.

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said Wednesday that the pricing effort has been "highly successful" and vowed to fight Trump's efforts to end it.