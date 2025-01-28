Is Donald Trump already planning to run for a third term as president?

Miami, Florida - President Donald Trump once again hinted at the idea of serving a third term, saying he was "not 100% sure" he was barred from doing so under the Constitution, which forbids it.

President Donald Trump has said he is "not 100% sure" he can't run for a third term in the White House. © REUTERS

Trump has repeatedly alluded to the possibility that he might go beyond the current two-term limit for US presidents – but while he often strikes a light-hearted tone the remarks remain provocative.

"I've raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can't use for myself, but I'm not 100% sure, because I don't know... I think I'm not allowed to run again," Trump told an audience of Congressional Republicans in Miami.

To laughter, Trump turned to Republican House Leader Mike Johnson and added: "I'm not sure, am I allowed to run again? Mike? I better not get you involved in that argument."

Trump was inaugurated for his second spell in the White House a week ago, becoming just the second president in US history to serve two non-consecutive terms.